OPPOSITION ACCEPTS OUR PARTY’S DECISION TO RETURN TO GOVERNMENT

The Opposition leader Douglas Tomuriesa accepted the decision made by Our United Revolution (OUR) Party MPs, led by party leader Rainbo Paita, to return to the Government and support Prime Minister James Marape’s leadership.

Mr. Tomuriesa said that it was up to each party to determine their principles and policies in order to contribute to national development.

“The opposition appreciates the contributions OUR Party brought to the Alternative Government, and that appreciation was ultimately demonstrated in September when we supported Mr. Paita as the alternative Prime Minister. We also thank the 14 MPs led by Mr. Paita for their provisional support of our goal to save PNG from incompetent leadership that is ruining this country. The opposition maintains a good working relationship with all MPs, and we wish them well in their next endeavors.” Mr. Tomuriesa said.

Meanwhile Prime Minister James Marape requested that everyone respect their party’s decision to join the government.

” I all of us to respect their choices, and on behalf of our coalition government, we look forward to working with them in a constructive manner. All of those leaders in Our Pati have been part of my government and I congratulate them for forming the party. I look forward to reintroduce them into our family of coalition parties. With so much instability in the air, these gives ease to conclusion of 2024 work year as we prepare for our 50th anniversary next year.” Marape said.

“I want to appreciate R Paita, who could have chosen to remain an alternative prime minister candidate and engage in destructive politics. Instead, he brings a solid number of 14 MPs to contribute to constructive politics for our country, and I appreciate his humility.” PM Marape said.