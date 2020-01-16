CPL Announce First Six Winners for Major Draw

The Win-a-Car promotion by Stop & Shop and City Pharmacy started its major prize give away draws yesterday at Central Waigani in Port Moresby.

Six lucky winners were announced to win two Honda CRV’s, K5000 gift hampers and K2000 CPL gift vouchers respectively.

The winners were announced from Stop & Shop and City Pharmacy outlets at Central Waigani, North Waigani, CPL Showroom and CPL Vision City.

The promotion ran from 25th November 2019 to 5th January this year, where Customers who spent K90 or more entered into the draw to win.

A lucky winner from Stop & Shop Central Waigani, Lavoisier Philip was the first to arrive and collect his prize, a K5000 gift Hamper.

“This is the first draw I’ve won in my life, I thought it was a prank at first so I came to confirm, I will bring my family this afternoon to shop” Lavoisier said.

Other winners that were announced have been notified to pick up their prizes from Stop & Shop Central Waigani including winners for the two Honda CRV’s.

Store Manager for Stop & Shop Bimlesh Prasad was present to draw the winners and says the promotion was part of rewarding their loyal customers; he added that the draw had 23,000 entries.

“This is our way of rewarding our loyal customers and for these branches alone, we’ve received 23,000 entries which is huge” he said.

18 winners are yet to be announced and the draws will continue to other Stop & Shop Outlets at Koki, Badili, Rainbow and Harbour City this week and next week.

By Pamela Barara – Cadet Reporter – EMTV – Port Moresby