Awareness Breaking News Culture Education Islands Life News Papua New Guinea

CITY AUTHORITY ASSISTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL WITH K35 THOUSAND

by Natasha Ovoi026

By Wasita Royal

As a boost to early childhood education, the Kokopo City Authority Board has presented a cheque of K35,000 to Tinganalom Elementary School in Raluana LLG, East New Britain Province. The funding, is aimed at upgrading and renovating classrooms, for the importance of foundational learning for young children.

The cheque was officially handed over to the Chairman of Tinganalom Elementary School Mr. John Baulana by the Raluana LLG President, Tiolam Wawaga and his LLG Manager, Hendry Aiso.

The funding will facilitate comprehensive renovations that include repairs, improve classroom layouts, and the provision of essential learning materials.  

Related posts

Morobe’s Rural Policing in Crisis

Scott Waide

More than 100 people quarantined after Sierra Leone Ebola death

EMTV Online

Landowners call on Prime Minister not to Sign Mining Development Contract

Julie Badui-Owa
error: Content is protected !!