BSP Kundiawa lights up Pari Health Centre

For close to 15 years, medical staff of Pari Health Center used lamps and phone torch to attend to medical emergencies at night. The health center also had vaccine storage issues as it had no electricity or proper storage facility to keep vaccines. The timely assistance by the BSP Kundiawa branch will make this a thing of the past, work will be easier and efficient for the staff of Pari Health Center.

Apart from the solar powered kit and the fridge, the branch also assisted with minor renovations carried out on the health facility, including the donation of pillows and mattresses for patients’ use and some new curtains. BSP Kundiawa Branch Manager Rita Singut said this project and others that are being delivered by other BSP branches across the country shows BSP’s commitment to the people. This project and assistance is part of BSP Kundiawa Branch’s 2021 Community Project initiative.

“Despite the travel distance and road condition, our team members took time off the weekends to visit the project site and assisted with general clean-up and painting – That’s commitment by our staff to the communities we operate in and we hope our contribution makes a meaningful and lasting change in the lives of people in our communities,” Mrs Singut added.

Sister in charge of Pari Health Centre, Sr Maryanne Bomai in receiving the project by BSP said the provision of health services at the facility were affected by election-related violence over the years, which resulted in the displacement of villages and surrounding communities in the area.

“With the special assistance from BSP, we now rejoice because we have lights in the clinic for patients’ treatment and access especially at night. Our vaccines will also be stored in the freezer for proper sterilization,” Sr Bomai added.

Since 2009, BSP has delivered 13 community projects in the province, valued at K300,000 and will continue to assist communities through education, health, sports, environment or community worthy projects such as this at Pari Health Centre.

Like all other branches across PNG, BSP Kundiawa also carried out Financial Literacy programs in communities, schools and to association groups. Since 2018, close to 2,400 people have benefitted from the Financial Literacy sessions.

Comprised of six districts, the Chimbu Province has an estimated population of a little over 400, 0000 people and BSP services the province through its Kundiawa Branch and Sub-Branches in Chuave and Kamtai comprising of more than 30,000 customers.