BIRD VOTES FOR PEOPLE

East Sepik Governor Allan Bird said he voted for the pain his people are facing everyday.

Governor Bird made this clear today.

“Today I didn’t vote for Hon Paita and I didn’t vote against Marape. I voted for the pain our people are going through daily. I want things to change. Governor Bird said.

Mr. Bird added that he voted against personal interest, incompetence, high cost of living, lack of power, fuel, forex, etc, rampant crime, lack of justice for powerless people, lack of justice for women and girls, unfair distribution of wealth in the country and lack of opportunity for the young people.

“Marape has borrowed K34b. We now have K68b in official debts. Off the book debts are more than K30b. That’s what I voted against today. I voted against everything that is going wrong in our country. My vote was a protest vote for my people against the tyranny of injustice and unfairness in this country.” Governor Bird said.

He said that this government has deliberately put the people through 5 years of short term pain. They planned to put this country through another 10 years of short term pain.

The cumulative effect could be 20 years of economic decline which he (Governor Bird) won’t be alive 20 years from now and didn’t think that was a good legacy to leave the young people.