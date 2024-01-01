OIAPU PRIMARY SCHOOL CLASSROOM CONSTRUCTION

The construction of the building frames of the double classroom development currently going on at Oiapu Primary School, Kerema District.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The construction of a double classroom in Oiapu Primary School in Kerema District are underway and is set to be completed towards the end of this month.

The initiative is the continuous support by the Kerema District Development Authority to ensure the new double classroom building is completed on time.

KDDA Chairman and Minister for Petroleum and Energy Thomas Opa highlighted that the building frames have been put up by the contractor starting this week with all work expected to be completed towards the end of the month.

The first term MP continues to prioritize educational infrastructural development and the enhancement of quality education in the district and Gulf Province as a whole.