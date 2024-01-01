OPIC RENOVATES POLICE HOUSES IN SOROVI

By Mimi Poi

Two run-down police house in Sorovi, Northern Province, have been renovated and officially handed over by the Oil Palm Industry Corporation (OPIC) to the Popondetta Police Department recently.

The initiative was undertaken to address the deteriorating condition of police housing.

Poor living conditions have long been a challenge for law enforcement officers, this has contributed to low morale and difficulties in retaining officers in this area.

The renovated houses handed over by OPIC are expected to alleviate this problem, making it easier for law enforcement to maintain presence in the area.

During the handover ceremony, the Oil Palm Industry Corporation General Secretary Mr. Kepson Kupita said that, “Law and order is a big issue in the province and all the stakeholders including the milling Company-New Britain Palm Oil must assist in any way they can to address the ongoing issue not only in Sorovi community but in the province”.

With the two renovated houses, OPIC said to donate two additional homes to provide better living conditions for officers in the community.

The Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Ewai Segi, thanked OPIC for their contribution, noting that improved housing will enable more officers to be stationed in Sorovi, strengthening security for the residence, local community and small holder famers.