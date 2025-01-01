PM MARAPE’S CONDOLENCES ON THE PASSING OF LATE SIR JULIUS CHAN

Prime Minister James Marape has extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Rt. Sir Julius Chan, GCL, GCMG, KBE, PC, New Ireland Province, and to the nation on the passing of one of the most esteemed leaders.

Prime Minister Marape stated that his passing comes at a pivotal moment in the nation’s history, as Papua New Guinea prepares to celebrate 50 years of independence.

“As we reflect on our journey as a nation, we must also honour the legacy of great leaders, like Sir Julius, whose vision, courage, and leadership helped shape Papua New Guinea we know today.” PM Marape said.

He said his contributions to Papua New Guinea’s economic independence, governance structures, and financial policies cannot be overstated, and is highlighted in his autobiography.

Marape also shared his experiences of working alongside Sir J within the People’s Progress Party and his close friendship with Sir Julus sons.

Prime Minister Marape while reflecting on this passing said that this is the last of Papua New Guinea’s founding leaders to pass, making a new era for the nation.

“This moment must resonate deeply with all of us in leadership today it marks a transition in our nation’s history. We, the current generation of leaders, must now rise to the occasion. Let us put aside personal interests, political divisions, and petty disagreements. Let us place our nation first, just as these great men did before us.

Sir Julius Chan lived and died in service to Papua New Guinea. As we honour him, let us commit to being responsible stewards of the leadership entrusted to us by our people.

“A final farewell I extend my deepest sympathies to, the New Ireland Province, the people of Namatanai, and the family of Sir Julius. “May God grant them strength and peace during this timeof loss. He is gone but he will never be forgotten. His contributions to our nation’s history, economy, and leadership will be forever remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” Marape said.