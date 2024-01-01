BEST EVER FOOD REVIEW SHOW ARRIVES

The Best Ever Food Review Show has arrived in Papua New Guinea to explore PNG’s rich and diverse cooking.

This widely-followed YouTube series, hosted by Sonny Side, will explore the country’s culinary side, highlighting both modern and traditional foods in the provinces of National Capital District, Hela, Tari, East Sepik and East New Britain.

Hosted by celebrity Sonny Side, also known as Will Sonbuchner, the show with its over 10

million subscribers are renowned for its vibrant and immersive food explorations around the world.

Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority’s Senior Marketing Officer, Simon Pih, expressed his excitement at Sonny’s arrival in the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sonny Side and his team to Papua New Guinea. Their decision to

explore our country’s diverse cuisine shows our rich culinary heritage. We believe that through

their platform, the world will get a glimpse of the unique flavors and cultural experiences that

make Papua New Guinea truly special and also ultimately promoting tourism to the world,” said

Pih.