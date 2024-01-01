EHP FAREWELLS PUBLIC SERVANTS

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

A total of 13 public servants serving in Eastern Highlands Provincial Administration were given a special farewell by the Provincial Administrator Allan Loss.

Eastern Highlands Provincial Administrator Allan Loss said that the retirees congratulated them for services which they were the few selected to serve the state as young man and woman up to retirement.

He said the number of service of the 13 retirees totaled to 519 years of service ranging from 8 to 45 years.

Mr. Loss said these public servants committed almost all their entire life to serve the state who were selected as fresh graduates who served under the government organisation alone

Among the retirees included Baunke Uke, Nelly Bario both who served the Provincial government for 45 years, one among the 13 who was a deceased had his surviving daughter present to receive the acknowledgement certificate on behalf of her late father.

The occasion was attended by officers from the Department of Personal Management who witnessed and signed the deed of release by the state, Eastern Highlands Provincial Administrator Allan Loss, Eastern Highlands Deputy Provincial Administrator and Agriculture Advisor to the Prime Minister’s Office Koren Maso.