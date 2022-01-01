New Duty Barracks for Kavieng Fire Station

The Kavieng fire station in New Ireland Province now has a new shift duty barrack accommodation built under the fire service Public Investment Program (PIP) funding.

The opening of the new building last Friday was witnessed by invited guests including first secretary to the office of New Ireland Governor, Robin Brown, Kavieng town mayor Sikal Kelep, local Chamber of Commerce chairman Thomas Noles and officials from the fire service.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer-Operation, Lua Roa who officiated the ceremony said the PNG Fire Service continues to carry out major rehabilitation work targeting the fourteen fire stations.

“One priority area of the fire service is to have all the fire stations rehabilitated or have new accommodations built to accommodate duty officers working shifts at the stations,” Roa said.

The newly completed Kavieng fire station duty barrack, in New Ireland Province

The fire service has already completed several impact projects with funds from the PIP and as such, two similar projects which include another duty barrack and a new commander’s residence have also been completed this year respectively in Kimbe and Alotau to be commissioned later this month.

First Secretary to New Ireland Governor Robin Brown thanked the fire service for contributing to the development of the province and providing a vital service needed in the township and surrounding areas.

Chamber of Commerce representative Thomas Noles also added that more awareness was needed in the province to educate the locals, business community and stakeholders about the roles and responsibilities of the fire service.

“The fire service is an important partner in the development of the province and township and as such more support must be given to help fire fighters carry out their duties.

Before opening of the new duty barrack

“The fire service does not only respond to fighting fires, they also conduct fire safety awareness programs in the communities while providing advice on building plan assessment and provide other emergency services such as road accident rescue (RAR) during nasty motor vehicle accidents,” Noles said.

Meanwhile Roa in his closing remark, urged Kavieng fire station commander, Superintendent Tony Leslie, fire service personnel and the provincial government to take ownership and look after the new building.

The newly completed Kavieng duty barrack was built at a cost of four hundred thousand Kina (K400,00.00) under the fire service PIP funds.