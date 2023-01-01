ASSOCIATION RECEIVED DINGHY AND MOTOR

The Middle Fly Women and Children’s Association group of the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA) in the Ok Tedi mine site in Western Province expressed gratitude to the Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) for presenting them with a dingy and a 75 horse-power outboard motor recently.

The Middle Fly Region in Western Province is mostly covered with water and transportation is always a challenge and with this dinghy and motor, it will make their daily transportation easier to carry out their daily duties.

The Middle Fly women and children association serves and provides services to the 18 villages scattered along the lakes and Fly River.

The Association president Mrs Charlotte Mathews when receiving the dinghy expressed gratitude to OTDF as well as commending her team’s continuous efforts in delivering services to the people.

“Apart from OTDF support, I give credit to my women executives, who tirelessly support the association and its work in our community. We know it is voluntary work however, the good work and leadership role you play has not gone unnoticed, and you will be rewarded,” Mathews said.

OTDF Corporate Services Executive Manager Raul De los Santos also congratulated the Middle Fly women for their role in taking the lead in development within their communities.

“Good stewardship is important, especially the women who take care of the family and children, more importantly applying the same principle to the care of the assets delivered today,” Santos said.