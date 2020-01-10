Alumni brings back School Magazine

Since its last printing of the school’s annual magazines in 1998, De La Salle Secondary School today received its first yearly school magazine in 22 years, from its Alumnae Students Association.

The La Sallian Alumni and Friends Association Inc. presented the school with around 500 copies of the school’s 2019 magazine.

“This is our (The La Sallian Alumni Association) way of giving back to the school” said Michael Eluh, former De La Salle student and current Chairman of the La Sallian Alumni and Friends Association.

He said this is the second initial project by the association to the school, the first being the repainting of the school’s entrance which gives the first impression of the school.

The La Sallian Alumni and Friends Association began with former students from De La Salle wanting to help support the school in the little way they can.

The association became official as of May 25th last year and now has about 200 registered members.

Mr. Eluh said he hopes other former students can be encouraged to begin their own respective alumni to help assist their former schools.

The association is now reaching out to other La Sallian alumni students from other school’s to join and plans to host a corporate dinner this Easter with tables going for K10,000 as a fundraiser for upcoming projects.

By Natasha Ovoi – Cadet Reporter – EMTV – Port Moresby