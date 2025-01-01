WESTPAC STRENGTHENS BANKING EXPERTISE THROUGH IBBM CERTIFICATION

As a way of supporting its employees Westpac has supported a total of 10 staff members by obtaining Fundamentals of Banking certification from the Institute of Banking and Business Management recently.

The program provided essential training in banking principles, financial literacy, and customer service excellence, reinforcing Westpac’s commitment to building a knowledgeable and skilled workforce.

The Fundamentals of Banking course ensures employees have a strong foundation in key banking concepts, enabling them to deliver exceptional service and support financial inclusion efforts in Papua New Guinea.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Warren Bobin highlighted the importance of continuous learning in the banking industry. “At Westpac, learning is central to how we empower our people and serve our customers. Strengthening our employees’ knowledge helps us maintain high standards and drive meaningful financial progress.”

The initiative is part of Westpac’s broader strategy to develop industry-ready professionals capable of meeting the evolving needs of customers.

Westpac’s Senior Manager for Learning & Development, Iru Kali emphasised the value of banking fundamentals saying,

“A solid understanding of banking principles is crucial across all roles. This program equips our employees with the confidence and expertise to navigate the complexities of financial services.”

Through Westpac’s effort in creating and encouraging a culture of learning, the bank continues to support both employee growth and the broader development of the banking sector in Papua New Guinea.