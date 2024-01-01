HAIVETA ON PORGERA MINE CRISIS

Gulf Governor Sir Christopher Haiveta said, the mismanagement of the Porgera Gold Mine in Enga Province has thrown Papua New Guinea into a national crisis.

Sir Haiveta said what was framed as “short-term pain for long-term gain” has instead resulted in prolonged suffering, with no end in sight.

He said this in a statement recently highlighting his concerns about Porgera mine issue.

He said the mismanagement of the critical funds like the government allocated K10 million for Porgera police operations before the State of Emergency (SOE) declared, yet no visible impact has been seen.

He added that another K17 million was recently approved for SOE operations, but not a kina has been delivered to support the controller or law the enforcement.

He said this indicated a failure in the leadership that may pose a risk of economic collapse.

If commissioner cannot support the SOE controller with funds or restore order, he must resign or face prosecution. Prime Minister must decide whether to continue shielding the commissioner or take decisive action.

According to Haiveta if this government fails to reopen the Porgera mine and deliver security, commissioners and prime minister must step aside and allow leaders capable of resolving this crisis to take charge.

He said people of Porgera deserve peace, prosperity and accountable leadership.