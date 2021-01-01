UPNG Abau Students complete Awareness

With the theme “Together we are unbreakable – Transformation through unity and open mindedness”, the Abau Student Association (ASA) from the University of Papua New Guinea successfully completed their week-long awareness trip on a high note in Abau District.

ASA Vice president, Roger Arua said the issues they advocated on in communities and schools were to inform the public about the Covid-19 and empowering young students and community to prosper with their education and closely observe events happening around them.

The UPNG Abau Students after their awareness with a Primary School in the District

“2021 End of the year awareness trip is a student initiative to advocate for issues affecting student learning in primary schools, High schools and Secondary schools as well as the communities. The issues advocated for the communities were land issues, 2022 National General Elections and the Covid-19 measures”, said Arua.

The Vice President further stated that land issues have also been an issue and also stressed on the upcoming National General Elections in 2022.

“Land issues covered, preservation of customary land, advantages and disadvantages of registering and under Incorporated Land Groups and disadvantages and advantages of Special agriculture business leases. As for the 2022 General Elections, we covered the Electoral Common Roll, Corruption in the government, poor service delivery and making good choices in the coming election of the district and provinces as well.

Abau Students giving awareness talks at a local market

“Covid-19 issue, we made mention of the safety measures, Niupela Pasin, choice of getting vaccine by not forcing them to get the vaccine but to give them the chance to make informed decisions,” said Arua.

During the one week awareness trip, ASA students visited Kupiano Market, Gavuone Primary school, Cocoalands Primary, Merani village, Moreguina Primary, St Stephens Primary (Moreguina), Ionu High school and Moreguina Market.