UNITED PENTECOSTAL CHURCHES 50TH JUBILEE

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

Congregations from the United Pentecostal churches throughout Papua New Guinea have gathered in Goroka in Eastern Highlands Province to celebrate the mark its 50th Jubilee today.

With the theme, “I will build my Church” the event will be celebrated with guests from the International United Pentecostal Assemblies based in the United States, will be hosted by the Pacific in Goroka this weekend.

The event will begin with a March throughout town beginning at the National Sports Institute, followed by a feast and will end on Sunday.

The members have come as far Bougainville, Kavieng, the Nation’s capital NCD, Popondetta, Alotau, Hela, Enga, Southern Highlands Provinces.

They have travelled into Goroka since the beginning of the week to be part of the significant event in the One God believing Christian faith.

The guest speakers include General Director Global Missions Adam Hunley, Pacific Region Director Roger Buckland, Overseas Mission UPC Australia Jonathan Downs, Nighttime Evangelist Tylor Stevenson, Vanuatu Missionary Peter Gration and Pioneer Missionaries Richard Cover and wife.