KCRL WRAPS UP 2024 SEASON WITH PRIDE

President of Kokopo City Rugby League Nicole Kamara has described this year’s season as a family united in their efforts.

President Kamara described this during the final season at the Rabaul Gelegele Sports Association Stadium in East New Britain Province last weekend.

With everyone looking forward to make 2025 even better, she said the teams will continue their training, moving focus from the field to learning into classrooms about refereeing and game statistics to prepare for next year.

The 2024 rugby season ended in October 12th with the Hotel Kokopo Rabaul Panthers scooping the championship, while the Kokopo Brothers came in second and took the minor premiership.

In the under-20 divisions, the Kokopo Brothers won, with the Hotel Kokopo Rabaul Panthers finishing as runners-up, showcasing the talent of young players.

Ms. Kamara thanked all the participants, celebrating not just the sports achievements but also the sense of community and teamwork. Moreover, everyone is excited for what 2025 will bring, aiming for more success and stronger bonds in the rugby league family.

Five teams competed in this year’s season includes, Hotel Kokopo Rabaul Panthers, Kokopo Brothers, KBC Knights, TN Lions and Press On Warriors.