UME EYES PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES

Pictured: John Ume during Gold Coast 2018 up against Australian opponent. (Supplied Image)

PNG Boxer, John Ume has been invited and will join the final PNG Team to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

He will compete in the 63.5kg category for boxing.

This opportunity and invitation arose following the withdrawal of an athlete from another country, allowing Papua New Guinea to fill the vacant spot.

John Ume, a seasoned athlete and Olympian, previously represented Papua New Guinea at the 2020 Summer Olympics and achieved a gold medal at the 2019 Pacific Games.

He also showcased his skills at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. His appointment alongside coach Peter Morrison to the Paris 2024 Olympic Game is a welcomed addition to the current crop of athletes on route to Paris.

With this addition, the total number of athletes representing Team PNG at the Paris 2024 Olympics rises to 7. They will compete across 5 sports: Athletics, Taekwondo, Swimming, Weightlifting, and now boxing.

The PNGOC also extends its best wishes to the athlete and coach on their journey and success in representing Papua New Guinea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.