NATIONAL LIBRARY STILL CLOSED

By Malinta Yopolo

The National Library and Archives in Port Moresby is still closed to the general public since November of last year following the delay in payments of contractors engaged in the rehabilitation and redevelopment of the library.

Coming to the media for the second time to air out grievances over payments for his labour in the rehabilitation and redevelopment of the library is John Karius Gane (pictured), the owner of Koe-Ebi Resource Limited.

Mr Gane is one of the 150 contractors engaged in this contract since 2013.

Since then, around 20 contractors have succumbed to death while waiting for their payments.

“How can we deny children’s rights to the library? Next is the Archive which holds important documents of history that a lot of Papua New Guineans needs to access. This has denied the rights of many Papua New Guineans.” He said.

Mr Gane said the closure of the library will affect the government policy on “leave no child behind” as students in the nation’s capital are denied their rights to access the library.

The delay of their payments has severely affected the contractors and their families.

Mr Gane said these contractors are Small Medium Enterprises that also contribute to the country’s economy.

“I am appealing to the Minister for treasury. I saw one of your speeches last week on news that you are here to help communities and families to ensure that flow of economy. I am happy about your speech. That is why I am appealing to you to authorize your secretary to process our payments. We will use that money to boost the economy of this country.”

Mr Gane said the contractors will not open the library until they receive their rightful payments.