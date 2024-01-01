TRUKAI AND BBP LAUNCH BOOKS

Trukai Industries under its Tru Hero campaign has partnered with Buk bilong Pikinini and have launched two books aimed at improving children’s nutrition in PNG through education.

These books consist of a picture book about two super heroes named Tru and Kai who go on an adventure to help their community through good nutrition, while the other is a program text book for teachers, students and families.

This program textbook identifies healthy super foods found in PNG and provides in depth information in their nutritional value, good hygiene and features some of Chef Julz’s Tru Inspiration recipes.

Trukai Industries has fully funded the printing of 20,000 copies of the Tru and Kai storybook and the Program textbook.

The books will be distributed to all Buk bilong Pikinini Library Learning Centers in Port Moresby, Lae, Goroka and will be sold at Theodist outlets across PNG to raise funds for Buk bilong Pikinini to further drive the nutrition literacy agenda and their operations to improve literacy rates in PNG, specializing in early childhood learning.

Trukai Industries General Manager for Sales and Marketing and Supply Chain, Andrew Grace said that this partnership signified their investments in communities and demonstrated the company’s value for education as a fundamental tool in nation building.

“Our partnership with Buk bilong Pikinini in creating this nutrition education program signifies our commitment and investment in education, good health, nutrition and the wellbeing of Papua New Guineans and its future generation. This partnership not only signifies our investments in communities as a good corporate citizen, but it also underpins our values as a manufacturer of a high quality staple product, that is rice, and a major contributor towards food security in PNG,” said Grace.