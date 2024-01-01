PM CALLS O’NEILL A SERIAL LIAR

Prime Minister James Marape in statement condemned former Prime Minister and Member for Ialibu Pangia, Peter O’Neill’s recent allegations regarding K50 Million Chinese Grant, calling it baseless.

The Prime Minister has labeled O’Neill a “serial liar” following his latest claim that the Prime Minister directed the Chinese Government to pay K50 million directly to provinces and districts.

“I never directed the Chinese Government to pay K50 million directly to provinces and districts as ‘serial liar’ Peter O’Neill would like PNG to believe,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“If he is up to date with international relations, as he, as a former Prime Minister, should be, he would know that China made available the K50 million grant following my attendance at the Third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing and my meeting with Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping last October.

“This process was conducted openly and transparently, fully adhering to the established diplomatic practices that have long guided our nation’s foreign relations.

China has consistently backed Papua New Guinea’s development initiatives, and this grant is a further extension of that ongoing partnership. Any insinuation that this support is linked to political manipulation is a serious distortion of the truth by a well-known ‘serial liar’ and highly disingenuous.” Marape further stated.

The Prime Minister expressed his frustration on negative impact on the nation’s leadership and international relationships this may have.

“I am compelled to address the recent misleading and deeply hypocritical accusations made by O’Neill concerning the K50 million grant from the Government of the People’s Republic of China. His claims are not only baseless but also detrimental to the integrity of our nation’s leadership and our important international relationships.” Mr. Marape said.