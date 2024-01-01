WABAG LAIAGAM ROAD CONSTRUCTION BEGINS

The gravelling of the Sopas-Yokonda Road Project started over the weekend.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The road gravelling of Sopas- Yokonda Road Project connecting the Sopas District Hospital in Wabag District into Laiagam station in the Lagaip District through Yokonda started over the weekend.

Second term Wabag Open MP Dr.Lino Tom was in the district over the weekend visiting this important pilot road project that is currently being gravelled thoroughly.

“Certain sections will be lowered and further widened,” Tom said.

“This will be a shorter and maybe better alternate route to the giant Porgera Gold mine, Laiagam and Kandep,” MP Lino said.

He said that his parliamentary colleague and Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem has verbally assured the WDDA of counter funding to cater for the extension from Yokonda into to Laiagam.

The People’s Party parliamentary leader highlighted that under the Wabag Rural Road Network Program, several vital road links have opened remote and isolated areas since time immemorial when the program was initiated in 2018.

*Photos show the gravelling of the Sopas-Yokonda Road Project which started over the weekend.