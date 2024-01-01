TPA SHOWCASES TOURISM AT CAREER FAIR

The PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) had recently participated in 2024 IEA College of TAFE Education Fair to showcase the sparking interests and opportunities in the industry.

The PNG Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) had recently participated in 2024 IEA College of TAFE Education Fair to showcase the sparking interests and opportunities in the industry.

According to TPA over 500 high school students from Tokarara Secondary, Sunrise Baptist, Caritas Technical Secondary, and Badihagwa Secondary, among others participated.

The event that took place at the IEA College of TAFE, involved numerous games and draws which includeded Spin the Wheel, The Hoop Game and Footy Toss. Students also participated in quiz questions based on Papua New Guinea’s tourism to win major prizes.

TPA HR Officer for Personnel, Adrin Manavutah, expressed her gratitude to the organizers of the event.

“A heartfelt gratitude for the invitation and the opportunity to participate in the event. We thoroughly enjoyed marketing our company to the student’s field,” Manavutah said.

IEA College of TAFE’s Online Training Coordinator, Michaeline Stevens, thanked TPA for their participation, which drew 550 students over the two days.

“We deeply appreciate not only your contribution to this event but also the many years of continuous support that PNG Tourism Promotion Authority has graciously extended to our college,” Stevens said.