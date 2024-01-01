ENGA PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT ASSIST CENSUS IN REMOTE AREAS

Census Officials posing for a photograph while waiting for their helicopter flight at the Heli Solutions Highlands Base, Kagamuga Airport, Mt. Hagen. Picture credit: Motimer Yangharry

By Motimer Yangharry

The Enga Provincial Government has assisted National Statistical Office (NSO) to fly census officials to remote parts of the province only accessible by air to conduct census.

Enga Provincial Government Director for Policy and Planning Ben Sarret confirmed that the EPG engaged the services of Heli Solutions Limited, a nationally owned helicopter company, to fly census officials to the remote parts of the province so people living there are equally counted accordingly.

Sarret confirmed that census officials from Kompiam Rural Local Level Government, Walia Taru Local Level Government and the Yangis-Wapi Local Level Government in the Kompiam Ambum Open Electorate were all flown into their respective locations over the weekend.

He mentioned that the EPG would continue to fly in census officials to inaccessible parts of the new Paiela-Porgera District later this week.

Sarret is confident that Enga Province will complete its 2024 National Census Program by the end of next week.