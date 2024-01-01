K1MILLION FOR WAPENAMANDA ROAD LINKS

Wapenamanda MP and Finance Minister Miki Kaeok (right) being greeted by a village leader during his visit to Topak Valley last week.

By Mortimer Yangharry

The remote Topak Valley in the Northern part of Wapenamanda District bordering Kandep District and the Tambul- Nebilyer District in Western Highlands Province will have a good road link into Wapenamanda township with a K1 million funding for roadworks to immediately start.

Wapenamanda MP and Finance Minister Miki Kaeok assured the six council wards of Topak Valley last week that the Pokar Road Link connecting Pitipais in Topak Valley of the Tsak constituency into Unda in the Minamb Valley of the Wapenamanda Rural LLG along the Highlands Highway will be constructed and upgraded using the K1 million funding.

Minister Kaeok highlighted the importance of accessible road links throughout the district so the people can economically empower their livelihood.

Minister Kaeok, who is also the Chairman of the Wapenamanda District Development Authority, mentioned that the WDDA would continue to assist in building road links to join the people to access basic government services and associated developments.

This vital rural road link will greatly benefit approximately 40,000 people of the Tsak LLG and Wapenamanda Rural LLG accordingly.

He also planned to connect the Tsak Valley into Western Highlands Province, Southern Highlands Province and the Lower Lai constituency into Baiyer in the Western Highlands Province and further into Madang through the proposed Baiyer- Ramu Highway with a submission soon to be presented to the national government for inclusion in the Connect PNG Road Program.