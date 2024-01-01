BSP SILVER SPONSOR FOR ENGA CULTURAL SHOW

The BSP Financial Group will be a Silver sponsor of the 30th Enga Cultural Show this weekend.

The annual Enga Cultural Show is set to be held from Friday August 9 to Sunday August 11, 2024.

The event attracts visitors from PNG and overseas showcasing sing sings, rituals, flora and fauna, Enga-Made Expo and banking services by BSP’s Wabag Branch among others.

Wabag Branch Manager Clyde Sollie while presenting BSP’s support of K30,000 this week said that BSP was proud to contribute to the community through such.

“Being the only commercial bank operating in Wabag, we are proud of our contribution to the provincial economy and we will continue to help communities we operate in.” Sollie said.

During the event, BSP Wabag team will assist customers with opening personal accounts, Mobile and Internet Banking registration and general banking queries.

Sponsorship Sub-Chairman of the Enga Cultural Show Timothy Lawton thanked BSP for continuously support the show.

“On behalf of the Enga Cultural Show organizing committee, I would like to express our sincere gratitude for BSP continuous support of this event. Your partnership is greatly appreciated and has been instrumental in the success of the Enga Cultural Show,” Lawton said.