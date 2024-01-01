TELEFOMIN CELEBRATES OPENING OF WESANI WOKSIM HAUS, NEW BSP BRANCH TO SERVE LOCAL COMMUNITY

By James Guken

A significant milestone for the people of Telefomin was marked today with the official opening of Wesani Woksim Haus, a new branch of Bank South Pacific (BSP), designed to serve the district’s growing banking needs. The event was attended by Telefomin MP Solan Mirisim, West Sepik Governor Tony Wouwou, Vanimo Green MP Belden Namah, Hagen Open MP William Duma, and Governor for Western Highlands, Wai Rapa.

The new building, named after the first Telefomin MP and pioneering district politician, Wesani Woksim, stands as a symbol of progress for the district. The branch will make banking services more accessible to Telefomin residents, who previously had to travel to Tabubil, Kiunga, or Vanimo to access banking facilities.

Telefomin MP Solan Mirisim, who officiated the opening, emphasized the importance of the new building, describing it as a state-of-the-art facility. He urged the people of Telefomin to take pride in and care for the new structure, which he said would bring convenience and development to the area.

The building was constructed by Tumla Investment, with managing director Irad Nati highlighting the challenges faced during the construction, such as transporting equipment and materials by plane to the remote region. He also noted that the building is powered by a 150KW solar power system, underscoring the sustainable approach to its development.

West Sepik Governor Tony Wouwou, in his speech, reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to supporting the region’s development. He announced a K500,000 initiative aimed at empowering mothers in Telefomin who are interested in starting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The funds will be deposited into BSP, and the bank will assist interested mothers by providing small loans to support their business ventures.

Representing OK Tedi, General Manager Allan Bong also spoke at the event, emphasizing OK Tedi Mining’s ongoing role in the development of Telefomin, Western Sepik, and Western Province. Bong expressed the company’s commitment to continuing its efforts toward the economic growth of the region.

The opening of Wesani Woksim Haus marks a significant step forward for Telefomin, offering residents a new avenue for financial services and a symbol of the continued development of the district and the West Sepik Province.