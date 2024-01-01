MINISTER’S KEY AREAS FOR IMPROVING EMPLOYMENT TERMS & CONDITIONS

Minister for Justice and Attorney General Pila Niningi said, one of his key priorities is to enhance the employment terms and conditions for state lawyers.

This includes securing and allocating land for legal and non-legal officers of the Department of Justice & Attorney General in order to ensure they have suitable housing.

“I am pleased to announce the implementation of the Housing Advance Scheme for the Office of the State Solicitor, which has just recently been put into effect. The OSS Housing Advance Scheme is crucial at a time when officers are in urgent need,” he said.

Niningi highlighted that various housing initiatives by the Department of Justice & Attorney General and other Government Housing Schemes have faced challenges, leading to demoralization among officers and prompting many to seek better conditions elsewhere.

Recognizing the significant role of the State Solicitor in government operations and State affairs, the Marape-Rosso Government, through the Minister and Department of Treasury, allocated K5 million for the Housing Advance Scheme of the office of the State Solicitor. This funding wastransferred to to DJAG’s Trust Account by the end of 2023. With the development of the OSS Housing Policy, both legal and non-legal officers in the State Solicitor’s Office are now eligible to apply for housing assistance from this fund in line with the Policy.

“To deliver excellent Legal & Justice Services to the State on behalf of the people of Papua New Guinea I urge all other Agency Heads responsible for State Lawyers who perform the State’s legal services to take proactive steps to improving the terms and conditions of their staff.” Niningi said.