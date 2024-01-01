CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO PNG, YANG XIAOGUANG VISITS MINISTRY OF ENERGY

By Parker Tambua

The new Chinese Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Ambassador Yang Xiaoguang, visited the PNG office of the Ministry of Energy and National Energy Authority in Port Moresby on Friday.

Minister for Energy Thomas Opa welcomed the Ambassador during his visit. Ambassador Yang and the minister had a discussion related to energy during the visit.

Opa told EMTV earlier that he and Ambassador Yang had a brief chat on energy issues, including renewable energy, fuel problems in PNG, electric vehicles, and other related matters.

Opa said the discussions also focused on how China, with its innovative solar technology, can help PNG light up rural districts and communities.

Ambassador Yang, in a media statement, expressed that China will continue to share the opportunities of Chinese modernization with PNG.

He said China will expand exchanges and cooperation in the field of energy, bring real benefits to the people of PNG, and promote the deepening of the China-PNG comprehensive strategic partnership.

Minister Opa, thanked China for its support for PNG’s economic and social development, spoke highly of China’s achievements in transitioning to clean energy, and expressed that PNG is willing to further deepen practical cooperation with China and to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level.