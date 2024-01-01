COMMISSIONER REAFFIRMS SUPPORT

Police commissioner, David Manning, has reaffirmed his support for the security personnel working to restore order in the Porgera valley in Enga Province.

Commissioner Manning made the statement following the arrest of 62 illegal miners and the attack on a vehicle convoy in recent days.

“Our people and our country will not be held to ransom by criminals who use violence and fail to respect the rule of law” Commissioner Manning said

“Greed, pure and simple, is to blame to this most recent incident. As a result, one criminal was shot and killed and a further five criminals have been seriously injured.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to these criminals who will raise weapons against either civilians or security personnel. Security Forces have a clear mandate to use lethal force where it is necessary to protect life or property Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police,

Joseph Tondop, as Emergency Controller as the full support of the RPNGC and Government to enforce the law.

He is under clear directions to do all that is required to protect life and property of those who live in the Porgera Valley and keep critical infrastructure sate and in operation.