SUSPECTS INVOLVED IN STONING AMBULANCE IDENTIFIED

The man responsible for stoning Saint John’s Ambulance on November 21, 2024, has been identified, according to the Central Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector Joseph Salle.

The incident occurred along the Hiritano Highway, led to a swift response by police officers.

Chief Inspector Salle confirmed that upon receiving the report, police acted quickly, identifying the main suspect from Akuku village, located several kilometers outside of Port Moresby.

He further stated that the suspect’s parents were notified and asked to present him to authorities.

He said during the investigation into the ambulance stoning, it was discovered that some of the suspect’s associates had set up an illegal roadblock at Doa Rubber Plantation, where they were extorting money from passing vehicles. In response, the Central Quick Response Force (QRF) was deployed, and six individuals involved in the extortion were arrested later that evening.

The six suspects were not only linked to the roadblock but were also identified as part of the group responsible for the ambulance stoning.

Chief Inspector Salle revealed that these individuals will be charged for their involvement in the illegal roadblock and are expected to provide information on other individuals involved in the stoning incident.

Chief Inspector Salle urged the public to report any illegal activities, particularly roadblocks, to the police to ensure proper documentation and action. “It is important for the public to register their complaints with us. This helps the police in making informed decisions when patrolling the highways,” Salle emphasized.

Chief Inspector Salle assured the public that Central Province would remain vigilant against criminal activities as the festive season is approaching.