SUMKAR DDA MEETS TO ADDRESS DISTRICT DEVELOPMENT NEEDS

By Samantha Solomon

A crucial District Development Authority (DDA) meeting was held in Sumkar District in Madang Province, where leaders gathered to discuss funding for critical community projects.

The meeting aimed to address the district’s pressing development needs under the leadership of Alex Orme Suguman, Member for Sumkar and Vice Minister for Petroleum.

Suguman as the chairman for the Sumkar District Development authority chaired the meeting at Kevasob village in Karkar Island.

Mr. Suguman said the focus would be on funding priorities for the Kevasob Susuvi Primary School and the local community water supply system.

In a key outcome of the session, the DDA allocated K1.5 million for a school fee subsidy program, which will support students from Sumkar District who are enrolled in tertiary and vocational technical schools throughout the country.

Suguman emphasized that this initiative would help remove financial barriers to education for local students.

Despite some delays in the release of third-quarter 2024 funds, the DDA members announced that K500,000 in rollover funds from 2023, along with an additional K2 million from previous grants, would be used to ensure that important projects move forward.

In total, K3.2 million will be allocated for these initiatives, providing a much-needed financial boost to the community.

Suguman reassured those present that the DDA was committed to making efficient use of available resources to meet the urgent needs of Sumkar’s residents.