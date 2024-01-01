RAPA EXPRESSES CONCERN ABOUT POLICE RECRUITMENT

Law and order issues have been a topic of discussion and debate in parliament for the past three days.

Western Highlands Governor Wai Rapa has expressed concerns about the recruitment process of the police force.

He raised this question after a video circulated on social media about an argument between senior police officers at the Bomana Police College.

Governor Rapa also explained what his provincial government, along with district members, is doing to maintain law and order in the province.

“We are always working closely with the police on the ground, the PPC I have in my province is very effective and together with its police force. As you all know the we had so much law and order issues in the province and nearby province but because of the effectiveness of the law enforces in the province it has minimize a lot of activities.

While acknowledging the efforts of the police force in the Western Highlands Province Governor Rapa asked the Police Minister about the video that had been circulated on the social media regarding senior Royal Papua New Guinea constabulary members arguing over police recruitments at the Bomana Police College.

In response Police Minister Peter Tsiamalili Jnr acknowledged Governor Rapa’s concern and stated that the police force needs partners to work together in policing the country.

Tsiamalili Jnr said the situation that arose in Bomana College was very unfortunate and it could have been addressed more amicably through internal processes.

He said there are challenges faced by the recruitment in terms of nepotism and many others, therefore they have outsourced the recruitment process.