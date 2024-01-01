STEM STUDENTS HAVE TRAVELLED TO INDIA

Picture of students from the different school of Excellence in the county at the Port Moresby School of Excellence . FILE PICTURE

By Malinta Yopolo

Thirty Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) students from the Six School of Excellences in the country has travelled to India yesterday.

The 14 females and 16 males had completed their grade 12 STEM studies from the respective schools of excellence in the country.

They will than learn and explore from fields such as artificial intelligence, physiotherapy, biotechnology, mathematics, chemical engineering, aerospace engineering and many more.

Another group of STEM students will depart For the US next month with the third group set for China in September.

PM Marape said that the continuation and expansion of the STEM scholarship program highlights that PNGs Six schools of excellence could provide students of international standards.

The Government is exploring opportunities for STEM students in other countries including Hungary, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Indonesia.

Prime Minister James Marape has extended his congratulatory today to the students who departed the country to India yesterday through the Papua New Guinea STEM Scholarship.