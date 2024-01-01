JIWAKA GOVERNMENT ASSISTS CENSUS

Jiwaka census officials. SUPPLIED PICTURE

By Natasha Ovoi

Jiwaka Provincial Government and administration have allocated K2 million to assist the census exercise in the province.

This was revealed by the Jiwaka census coordinator Mr. Andrew Kombukon.

Mr. Kombukon said that the support followed the long wait for the allocated funding to carry out the National exercise in Jiwaka Province.

He said that the K2 million support would put towards logistics and accommodation among other needs to aid the Census exercise.

Kombukon acknowledged the provincial government and Provincial Member Simon Kawi for the support.

Mr. Kombukon said that a total of 648 enumerators engaged in this cencus exercise were already given little allowance to begin work in North Wagi and south Wagi recently.

Kombukon added that that census would begin in Jimi District this Friday after they completing IT training for the tablets given to them.