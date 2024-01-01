PNG LIGHTWEIGHT BOXER JOHN UME LOSE HIS OPENER MATCH AGAINST CUBAN BOXER

Picture in red PNG International Boxer , John Ume. SUPPLIED PICTURE

By Jonathan Sibona

PNG international, John Ume has lost his opener match against Cuban boxer Erislandy Alvarez Borges by TKO in the Men’s 63.5 KG Round.

The bout, took place yesterday at the North Paris arena, showcased Alvarez’s dominance in the ring, leading to a decisive win.

Representing their respective countries, both fighters displayed skill and determination, but it was Alvarez who emerged victorious, advancing to the next round.