SP BREWERY SIGNS MOU WITH CFCDR

South Pacific Brewery through its corporate social responsibility continues to speak out against

social issues through its various campaigns and partnerships.

As a proponent of public-private partnership SP Brewery has partnered with the Department for Community Development & Religion (DFCDR) to leverage synergy to speak out against Gender-Based violence across PNG.

This important partnership was formalized today with the DFCDR/NGBVS and SP Brewery signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at SP Brewery’s head office.

SP Brewery’s Managing Director Ed Weggemans said that SP Brewery is a responsible corporate citizen, and would like to use its unique position to speak out against violence.

“By partnering with the Secretariat, we wish to align with the government’s National GBV

Strategy and leverage support from these mandated government agencies to build a credible

and effective campaign that will inspire behavioral change in PNG,” Weggemans said.



Secretary for the Department for Community Development & Religion Jerry Ubase

acknowledged the importance of this Private Sector Partnership collaboration.

“SP Brewery has set the precedence with this partnership with a government department. As a

major corporate entity, it is encouraging that they have raised their hand to partner with us to

achieve our shared goals of effectively addressing gender-based violence in PNG.” Mr. Ubase said