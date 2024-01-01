NIDPP NEW POLICY FOR PNG

Participants unite at the workshop in Port Moresby to address internal displacement challenges in Papua New Guinea.

A full-day workshop took place in Port Moresby yesterday led by the Department of Provincial and Local Government Affairs (DPLGA), supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and partners, worked to develop a comprehensive National Internally Displaced Persons Policy (NIDPP).

This policy aims to address the rising challenge of internal displacement in the country.

DPLGA Director General Mr. James Agigo delivered a presentation that outlined the overview and background of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the need for an IDP policy.

Internal displacement involves individuals who have been forced to leave their homes yet remain within their country’s borders. To address this issue, the NIDPP aims to create a structured and coordinated framework for supporting displaced persons in the country. This initiative aligns with global efforts outlined in the United Nations Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement and adheres to the principles of the Papua New Guinea (PNG) Constitution.

The European (EU) Ambassador to PNG, Jacques Fradin emphasized on the importance of NIDPP within the context of international cooperation and the need for collective action. He shared valuable insights on addressing internal displacement was crucial for fostering stability and development in PNG, emphasizing the EU’s support for the government’s initiatives.

The NIDPP emphasized the need for collective responsibility in addressing internal displacement. It calls for the active participation of communities, faith-based organizations, non-governmental organizations, development partners, private sector, partners and the UN. Together, these stakeholders work in collaboration with the government to ensure that IDPs are included in the overall social, political, and economic development of the country.