SOLAS TRAINING UNDERWAY

By Wasita Royal

A key training program on Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) is currently underway in Rabaul, East New Britain Province.

The training, which runs from September 30 and will finish on October 4th is being held in the Rabaul Urban Local Level Government area.

A total of thirty-five seafarers are participating in this important training, aimed at enhancing the skills and safety measures of sea workers. This initiative is part of the ongoing collaboration between the National Fisheries Authority and the East New Britain Provincial Government, as outlined in their Memorandum of Agreement for the years 2023 to 2026. This agreement focuses on strategic priorities, including capacity building through training.

The training is being coordinated and facilitated by the National Fisheries College along with the Division of Fisheries & Marine Resources of the East New Britain Provincial Authority. It is designed specifically for vessel crews from shipping companies based in East New Britain whose SOLAS certificates are expired or nearing expiration, as these certificates have a validity period of five years.

This program represents a significant step in improving maritime safety and enhancing the skills of crews operating in the province.