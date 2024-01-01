BARRAS EYE REDEMPTION

Picture credit: Cricket PNG

By Jonathan Sibona

The PNG Barramundis are eyeing a strong comeback following a disappointing loss to Jersey in their latest ICC World Cup Challenge League encounter. The match saw the Barramundis struggle to find their footing as Jersey outplayed them, both in batting and bowling, sealing the match with a decisive victory.

The Barramundis, who have been on a mission to secure a spot in the 2024 ICC World Cup qualifiers, entered the game with high hopes. However, a series of missteps with the bat and in the field left them vulnerable to Jersey’s well-executed strategy. Jersey, on the other hand, took full advantage of PNG’s shaky start, putting up a strong batting performance and building an overwhelming lead. PNG’s response, although spirited, fell short, leaving them to reassess their game plan for the upcoming matches.

Despite the setback, the Barramundis still have an opportunity to turn their fortunes around in the competition. Their focus now shifts to correcting the mistakes made and preparing for the crucial upcoming game, where every win will be vital for their World Cup qualification hopes.

The Barramundis will play against Qatar today.