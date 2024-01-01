PORGERA UNDER SECURITY CONTROL

By Mortimer Yangharry

Enga Provincial Police Commander and Acting State of Emergency (SoE) Controller Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa yesterday declared that the SoE in the mining township of Porgera is active and in full force.

“Security Forces are ensuring peace is brought back to the mining township,” Chief Superintendent Yakasa said.

“I am Acting Controller while A/ACP Western End and SoE Controller, Chief Superintendent Joseph Tondop is out of the province for a few days,” Yakasa said.

He is optimistic of possible longer term solutions brought forward by the government as security forces on the ground are committed to ensure peace and normalcy is restored in the golden valley accordingly.