SECOND WANTOK DRAW TOMORROW

321 lotto draws . PICTURE SUPPLIED

EMTV will bring to you another draw of the Wantok Jackpot for K500, 000 tomorrow at 8:30 pm.

If you miss out on Friday’s draw , and still want to get into the running to win this whopping cash prize money , you can go into any Post PNG outlet and get yourself a ticket and or you can participate online. In order to be registered to the online portal , You can also register online at 321lotto.com.pg and purchase a top-up like you do your phone credit.

The game tiers are here below for anyone who’s still not sure about what to win. But it you match those 5 numbers + a bonus ball you will win K65, 000.

321 Lotto Divisions. Source ; 321 Lotto

Cashing out is as easy as purchasing your ticket. Any Post PNG outlet when cashing out K10,000 and below or our main store at Rangeview can assist with a cashout for all players. Both Physical Tickets and online winnings are cashed our through QR code scanning. Once the ticket is confirmed a winning ticket the players winnings are automatically cashed out the player.

When purchasing Physical Tickets from our store or any Post PNG outlet you do not have to register which is easy for many. For those wanting to play online they must head to our website at 321lotto.com.pg and provide the following information

Full Name

Date of Birth

Mobile Number

Password

And a Valid form of ID.

Once the players ID is confirmed they are then able to play in our range of Jackpot and Instant games.

Apart from the Wantok Jackpot for K500,000 which is drawn every Tuesday and Friday on EMTV we also offer a game called Paradise Jackpot which draws 6PM daily.. This game is K2.30 for a ticket and the daily jackpot is K100,000. With the divisions you see below.

321 Lotto will have the daily Paradise Jackpot for K100,000.The Paradise Jackpot works with Every game, 6 Winning Numbers are drawn from a pool of 1-30. Participants are to select 6 lucky numbers to play and if you match all 6 for the , then you will be walking with the Jackpot prize of K100,000.

Ticket Cost of each game line is only K2.30 and you can purchase up to 10 lines per ticket for more chances to win the jackpot.