ENGA MASSIVE DISASTER

By Sharon Engnui

The Landslide disaster happening in Enga Province is said to be one of the worst claiming lives of many people.

The landslide has affected an estimated population of 7849, and covered a total of 1427 homes leaving a lot of locals Displaced, Traumatized and injured.

To date the number of deaths is still to be confirmed, as teams are on the ground to do recovery work.

Response from Development Partners from both National and international agencies were very positive as alluded to by the Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka in a News conference at the Ipatas Centre in Enga Province.

State of Emergency (SOE) has been declared and the PNG defense force are taking the lead with the emergency operations on the ground.

Defense Minister Dr. Billy Joseph will visit the site tomorrow at 11 am.

UN Humanitarian Advisor Mate Bagossy shared satisfaction towards the response from other development partners to help the affected communities.