TALYOKOS HEALTH CENTER IN WAPENAMANDA DISTRICT TO BE COMPLETED NEXT YEAR

The Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) is committed to ensuring that the upgrade and construction of the K6.2 million Talyokos Health Center is completed as scheduled.

Wapenamanda Open MP and Finance Minister Miki Kaeok highlighted the upgrade of the Talyokos Aid Post in the Wapenamanda Rural Local Level Government into a level two community health post.

This upgrade will include six patient beds, a delivery suite with a birthing couch, two outpatient rooms, an emergency procedure room, five staff houses plus essential medical equipment and furniture.

The total cost of this project is K6.2 million jointly funded by the Australian government through Australia Aid and the Asian Development Bank.

Minister Kaeok has plans to improve and upgrade existing health facilities throughout the district prioritizing a funding of K5 million assistance to the Mabisanda Lutheran District Hospital for rehabilitation and renovation work.

This hospital is the only district hospital serving the Wapenanmanda District and other parts of the province.

Minister Kaeok highlighted that the Wapenanmanda District Development Authority (WDDA) will allocate funding to the existing aid posts and health centers in the district.

The Elyakanda Health Center in the Lower Lai constituency is to receive funding assistance for upgrade work that will better serve approximately 30,000 men, women and children of the Lower Lai constituency.

Minister Kaeok emphasized the need for a healthy population thus committed funds to ensure that people have access to basic health services on a daily basis.