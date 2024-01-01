APTC ALUMNI JOBS PORTAL STREAMLINES RECRUITMENT FOR EMPLOYERS

The Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) recently announced the official launch of the APTC Alumni Jobs Portal, a groundbreaking initiative designed to bridge the gap between skilled job seekers and employers seeking top talent.

This initiative is a testament to APTC’s dedication to streamlining recruitment for employers across the Pacific and Timor-Leste and represents a significant development for the region’s workforce.

The Alumni Jobs Portal provides a centralised hub for job opportunities, simplifying the search process and expanding APTC graduates’ access to domestic and regional jobs. This powerful tool enhances their job-seeking capabilities and opens doors to new career prospects.

For employers, the Jobs Portal makes it easier for companies to find qualified candidates with relevant APTC qualifications, thereby saving them valuable time and resources.

“The APTC Alumni Jobs Portal is a direct reflection of our commitment to supporting both our alumni network and employers across the Pacific and Timor-Leste,” says APTC Director Skills and Systems Strengthening, Tim Harbison.

“By providing a dedicated platform that connects graduates with employers, we are actively ensuring our alumni can find jobs that utilise their valuable skills and qualifications.”

“The benefits go even further,” Mr Harbison emphasised. “Through this multi-faceted approach, APTC is not only supporting alumni and assisting employers but also strengthening the regional workforce and contributing to regional development and economic growth.”

The Portal offers an interface where employers can post job vacancies, manage applications, and connect with qualified candidates. Employers from Fiji, Samoa and Tonga have shown strong interest and are already using the portal for recruitment.

APTC strongly encourages APTC alumni who are looking for job opportunities to register on the portal. Registered job seekers will receive the latest vacancy alerts and can submit job applications through the portal.