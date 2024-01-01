PRESIDENT OF DIVINE WORD UNIVERSITY TO PREACH DURING LAUNCHING OF ENGA VERNACULAR BIBLE

President of Divine Word University , Fr. Philip Gibbs. PICTURE SUPPLIED

By: Mortimer Yangharry

President of the Divine Word University Fr. Philip Gibbs, SVD (pictured)will preach during the official launching of the first ever Enga vernacular New Testament Bible Dedication at the provincial capital of Wabag Town today.

Spokesman of the Organizing Committee Ps Johnathan Lapan confirmed that Fr. Gibbs will give a short sermon basing on Luke 8:5-7 on the Parable of the Sower.

He highlighted that church leaders and christians from sixteen denominations throughout Enga Province will congregate at the Langares Grand Stand to dedicate the Enga Bible to God Almighty.

Lapan highlighted that this historic and magnificent event will also feature the special visit by forty (40) Summer Institute of Linguistic and overseas visitors.

He added that words of gratitude will also be given by church leaders and representatives from the Enga Provincial Administration elaborating on sponsoring churches in the United States of America translation work over a period of ten years.

“Tomorrow will be a great day as we will Dedicate God’s eternal in Enga, and everyone is expected to attend with joy and thankfulness to the Lord for this epic work undertaken and is complete with perfect accuracy,” Lapan said.

The program will officially start at 8 o’clock in the morning and initially close in the afternoon around 4:00pm.