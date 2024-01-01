SCHOOL NUTRITION PROGRAM ROLL OUT

The Government has rolled out an ambitious School Nutrition Program (SNP) to improve the lives of young students.

According to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), the program combats the growing issues of childhood obesity, anaemia and malnutrition in schools across the country. Health workers are currently going from school to school to help teachers spread the message of the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

This was endorsed by Education Secretary Dr. Uke Kombra and Health Secretary Dr. Osborne Liko.

Dr Liko said this double burden of malnutrition—both undernutrition and over nutrition—was becoming a significant public health concern, with long-term consequences for the nation’s youngest. “Malnutrition during childhood and adolescence has far-reaching physical, mental, and economic impacts,” Dr Liko said.

“Children suffering from malnutrition or obesity are more likely to miss school, struggle to concentrate in class, and face a higher risk of developing non- communicable diseases like diabetes and heart conditions later in life,” he said.

UNICEF Representative Angela Kearney said schools were now at the forefront of tackling this issue. She said the SNP, implemented with support from UNICEF, is active in 12 provinces across the country and provides essential interventions such as micronutrient supplementation, deworming to prevent anaemia, hygiene education, and promoting healthy eating habits.

“Healthy, well-nourished children are better learners,” Kearney said. “School health and

nutrition programs like SNP are cost-effective and lay the foundation for brighter futures by

ensuring children can make the most of their education,” she said.

Acceleration (NiA) campaign this month is supported by UNICEF and implemented in partnership with the department of education and health, targets 11 provinces, including Eastern Highlands, Morobe, and Enga.