MOVIE AND BOOK LAUNCH

The new Sailau documentary movie which feature PNG sailors and the book titled Salt Water and Spear Tips will be launched at the National Kenu and Kundu Festival in Alotau, Milne Bay next month.

The Sailau movie documents the epic 2016 to 2017 voyage of explorer, Thor Jensen from Denmark, and three Milne Bay sailors, Sanakoli, Jonathan John and Job Siyae.

The party sailed for more than a year to circumnavigate the entire PNG Indonesia island covering 6,300 kilometers starting and finishing at Tawali, Milne Bay Province, making it the world’s first circumnavigation of the Island of New Guinea.

Jensen said the amazing film promoted PNG to a foreign audience, generating interest for tourists.

The Sailau documentary movie will premiere on the second day of the festival in Alotau that’s set for the 1st to the 3rd of November.

Also a book, Saltwater and Speartips written by Thor Jensen will be launched at the premiere screening of Sailau.

Meanwhile, following exposure from the expedition, one of the local sailors’ Sanakoli has built a canoe building school at his LumoLumo village on Basilaki Island called Pasana Group.

Pasana Group is a school that will teach youths traditional seafaring and sustainable fishing.