SANTOS GRANDFINALIST READY

Picture credit: PNGNRL

By Claire Mauta

The Women’s National Santos Cup Competition is gearing up for the grand final to be held this weekend at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Women’s grand final will be played between the Central Dabaris and Goroka Bintangor Lahanis.

Central Dabaris Coach, Cathy Naep said that the team members had undergone neceseary trainings to prepare and they were looking forward for the finale.

“The preparations are really good in terms of training, they are trying to build a good culture by being really good to the coaching staff, attitude towards training. They also go beyond by training on the odd hours,” she said.

Central Dabaris Carol Hemeu said, “The prepration was going well and we are looking forward for this weekend game.”

Goroka Bintangor Lahanis Michael Moses having been his first time to coach a women’s team said it was quite a challenge for him but he encouraged women to work towards achieving their dreams.

“I am just talking to everyone to have a dream, have a goal, do not point fingers to anybody put your head down and work towards achieving your dream,” he said.

Goroka Bintangor Lahanis captain Delilah Aphose said they have been working on the basics mostly focusing on completing the set of six.

“Our plan is to work on the basics and do the right thing and focus on completing the set of six, this opportunity has given a second chance to all the women and girls back at the village. I would like to encourage women and girls to keep working hard on their dreams.” she said.